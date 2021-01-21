Georgia softball will begin its 2021 season at Jack Turner Stadium with conference play on March 19-21 against Missouri.
The Bulldogs will host their three-game series against Florida, Arkansas and Alabama, and will travel to face Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete on a regular three-game weekend series schedule, playing games Friday-Sunday.
If needed, May 3-5 will serve as a midweek doubleheader to allow the Bulldogs to make up any games postponed during conference play.
Georgia softball will be celebrating its 25th season this year. Furthermore, the 2021 season will mark head coach Lu Harris-Champer’s 21st year leading the Bulldogs.
Last season, Georgia concluded its shortened season with a 23-5 overall record.
The SEC tournament is set to take place at Alabama on May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
