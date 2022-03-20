In game two of the UGA Classic, Georgia got a 11-2 victory against Dartmouth and followed directly after with a 5-0 win in game three against Illinois on a clear and sunny Saturday afternoon in Jack Turner Stadium.
The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to meet with Dartmouth on Friday and Sunday and Illinois on Saturday, but the games were rescheduled after Friday’s stormy weather conditions.
In its first game against Dartmouth, Georgia picked up a five-inning victory.
Georgia was able to answer back on both runs scored by Dartmouth in the first and fourth innings.
The bases were loaded with Bulldogs in the bottom of the first, all on wild pitches, after junior Sara Mosley singled to center field.
A reach on fielder's choice from senior Lacey Fincher, a double from sophomore Jayda Kearney and a home run from junior Jaiden Fields cleared the bases and put the Bulldogs up 6-1.
Dartmouth got their second point in the fourth inning but the momentum for them was cut short again after Georgia answered back with a double to left-center from Fields and a deep fly out from junior Sydney Kuma to put the team up 11-2.
Georgia made two moves in the circle. Freshman Sydney Osada made her Georgia debut in the circle and got her first two career strikeouts in the fourth inning after replacing freshman Kylie Macy. Sophomore Riley Orcutt closed out the game with a strikeout to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Illinois came off an 8-0 win against Mercer in game one of the UGA Classic, but fell to Georgia in their second matchup of the day.
Georgia got a slow start in the beginning of the matchup. Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Kuma homered to right field to put the first point on the board for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning after Mosley homered to right-center and drilled in three RBI.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics allowed just four hits while pitching a no-hitter into the fourth and securing the win for the Bulldogs in the seventh.
Georgia lost 12-4 to in-state rival Georgia Tech earlier this week on Tuesday. Despite the setback, the team was able to pull through with two wins today.
“While that was disappointing and hats off to [Georgia Tech] for getting the win, we had to get right back to a place in neutral that’s just staying in our process and doing what we do,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “Really excited to get out there and play today and kind of get that behind us. Really proud of the way we competed today."
Georgia advances to 24-2 on the season and will play against Illinois tomorrow at 1 p.m. and Mercer at 3:30 p.m. to close out the UGA Classic weekend.