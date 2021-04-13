The 20th-ranked Georgia softball team conquered Kentucky at the John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky, after evening the series with a late comeback win on Sunday.
In the top of the first, junior Savana Sikes hit a double to center field and sophomore Sara Mosley hit a single with bases loaded to knock in two hits. Freshman Sydney Chambley followed with a hit to the left infield to drive in another run, making the Bulldogs up 3-0.
Entering the circle where she would stay for the entirety of the game, graduate Mary Wilson Avant allowed only two runs, 10 hits and struck out three Wildcats.
Mosley then stepped up to the plate in the top of the third with a two-run homer to left field, guiding the Bulldogs to 5-0 lead.
The Bulldogs’ defense remained strong as Chambley made an impressive catch in left field in the bottom of the fourth. Avant remained forceful in the circle as she allowed no Wildcats to score in the final two innings to help the Bulldogs obtain a 5-2 victory.
The Bulldogs will return to Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday to face USC Upstate at 6 p.m.