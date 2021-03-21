In the deciding game of the first SEC series of the season, Georgia softball defeated Missouri 8-7. The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning off an errant throw by Missouri to win the game and series.
Missouri opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, causing the Bulldogs to fall behind 2-0.
With Georgia still trailing, freshman left fielder Sydney Chambley made two strong defensive catches in the top of the third inning.
“[Chambley] just really went out there and played hard,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “She works hard every single day in practice and it is showing up in games and I am really, really happy for her and proud of her.”
In the bottom of the third inning, sophomore Sydney Kuma put the first run on the scoreboard for the Bulldogs with her ninth home run of the season.
Following Kuma’s home run, junior Savana Sikes walked and Lacey Fincher hit a two-run home run to give Georgia a 3-2 lead. Freshmen Jayda Kearney hit an RBI single up the middle, bringing in sophomore Jaiden Fields. To finish the inning, freshman Ellie Armistead hit a two-run homer to center field and extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-2.
“We have been preparing for this team for a whole week now and just being able to get my bat to where I have been practicing to get it and the results coming to what I was trying to have them has been good not just for me but the whole team,” Kuma said. “We all work hard and got what we wanted.”
In the top of the fourth, Missouri added a run to make the score 6-3. Chambley made another tremendous catch in the left field to help shut down the Missouri offense in the top of the fourth and keep the Bulldogs’ lead.
“All during the time I was thinking about my team knowing that they have my back so I want to have their back,” Chambley said. “So, whatever I could do to get us out of the inning or to pick us up, that is exactly what I was planning on doing.”
Georgia added an insurance run to its lead making the score 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Fields led off the inning with a double to right field and Armistead tripled to right-center to score Fields from second base.
“They trust their training and they come out, stick to the process and you know they go after the game plan,” Harris-Champer said. “It’s just fun to see them go out there relax, loosen up and play softball.”
Missouri tied the game in the top of the seventh with five base hits, a fielding error and a walk.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers made a throwing error to put sophomore Sara Mosley on base as the game-winning run. Chambley continued her impressive day by doubling down the right field line to put Mosley at third base.
Kearney grounded to third base, but Missouri made a throwing error to score Mosley to win the game 8-7 and clinch the series.
“What I think really helped us pull this one out today and to get two out of the series is just the team’s energy, the team fight together,” Harris-Champer said. “It's just all about the response and the rebound.”
The Bulldogs will face Georgia Southern Wednesday night with the first pitch set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Jack Turner Stadium.
“This coming Wednesday, just really fighting tooth and nail in practice and letting what we do in practice carry over to the game every single day,” Chambley said.