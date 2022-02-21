In the final game of the Red and Black Classic, the Georgia softball team defeated Purdue 8-0 in five innings.
The first two innings started off slow for Georgia and Purdue. For two innings, both teams went scoreless. Georgia started to break away in the third inning when sophomore Sydney Chambley hit a two run home run.
Immediately after, junior Sara Mosley forced a walk. A wild pitch put the Georgia third baseman on second and attempted to score off of junior Sydney Kuma’s single that was hit into center field, but was thrown out at home.
Despite the unsuccessful scoring attempt, the Bulldogs did not wait long for their next opportunity to put runs on the board.
Freshman Lyndi Rae Davis lined a single up the middle that allowed Kuma to score from second base. Shortly after the clutch 2-out single, junior Jaiden Fields hit the second home run for the Bulldogs that made the score 5-0.
Georgia has an impressive roster, players like Fields and sophomore Payden Bordeau have proven to be dangerous weapons that the team and head coach Tony Baldwin can rely on. In the matchup between Georgia and Purdue on Feb. 19, where Georgia won 13-1, Bordeau had a three-run home run. In today’s game, Fields went 3-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
While Georgia continued their dominant offensive attack, sophomore Madison Kerpics shut down the Purdue bats. The Bulldog pitcher struck out nine batters while only allowing 2 hits through five innings of work.
“Maddie gave us a really good start today,” Baldwin said. “As the game went on, she really started attacking [batters] and was a lot more successful.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning with the Bulldogs ahead 5-0, sophomore Ellie Armistead hit a home run to lead off the inning. Senior CJ Landrum followed up the home run with a triple to the right field wall. Landrum was later driven in by a sacrifice fly from Chambley to increase Georgia’s lead to 7-0.
The game was ended in the bottom of the fifth by an RBI single from fifth-year Mackenzie Puckett with the bases loaded. After this, Georgia recorded their second win against Purdue of the weekend and won the last game of the tournament, 8-0.
Next, Georgia will face Gardner-Webb at Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 23.