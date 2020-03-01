The No. 14 Georgia softball team wrapped up its five-game weekend with a combined no-hitter in an 8-0 run-rule victory against Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at Jack Turner Stadium.
Mary Wilson Avant stepped into the pitcher’s circle for her third start in three days. She made quick work of the Catamounts, striking out four of the first five batters she faced.
Four singles in the bottom of the first supplied Georgia with a two-run lead early on. Its offense relied on timely hits all day, posting a .467 batting average with runners on base.
“I’m proud of some of the situational execution,” associate head coach Tony Baldwin said. “Moving runners, hitting behind runners, and finding ways to get people across the plate — that’s the name of the game.”
The Catamounts didn’t do themselves any favors on defense, as three errors on the day allowed the Bulldogs to plate three unearned runs.
Avant continued to shine from the pitcher’s circle. The senior tossed four hitless innings and recorded seven strikeouts, making it 33 total in just three days of work.
“[Avant] was amazing,” senior Amanda Ablan said. “You expect nothing less from her.”
The Bulldogs’ offense never let their foot off the gas, scoring in three of the four innings they came up to bat. Mahlena O’Neal and Lacey Fincher contributed with an RBI double and a two-run home run, respectively.
After throwing her 18th inning of the weekend and fourth of the game, Avant was pulled and Ablan came in for the fifth and final inning of the contest. Ablan retired the Catamounts in order to secure the run-rule victory and complete the combined no-hitter.
“[Avant and Ablan] was fun to watch,” said Baldwin.
The Bulldogs improved to an overall record of 19-4 and a perfect 17-0 at home with the victory. Wednesday night they’ll face rival Georgia Tech in their final game before SEC play, which opens with a three-game set against South Carolina March 6-8 in Athens.
