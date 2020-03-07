After errors gave Georgia its first home loss of 2020, it was an error that gave the Bulldogs their first conference win of the season.
Junior Tyler Armistead was the winning run after South Carolina made a throwing error on a rundown to give Georgia a 6-5 win in nine innings.
As an outfielder, Armistead runs the bases while the infielders work on how to defend against a rundown in practices. Because she does it so much, Armistead was calm when she was caught in the middle of two South Carolina players before crossing the plate as the winning run.
“I actually love rundowns,” Armsitead said. “I knew I was going to be alright because I had done it many times in practice.”
Before heading into extra innings, Georgia seemed to have the game won with two outs in the top of the seventh, leading 5-2.
With the bases loaded, South Carolina pinch hit Hannah Kumiyama for Madison Owens. Kumiyama sent a bases-clearing double down the left field line to score three runs and tie the game at 5-5.
After the game-tying double, sophomore Lacey Fincher brought the infield together to relax and focus on getting out of the inning still tied.
“I brought everybody in just telling them to just calm down,” Fincher said. “We’re just going to work our process and do our thing.”
The inning before, Georgia’s offense rallied for three runs to take the lead. One came from a Lacey Fincher RBI double that was followed by Sara Mosley’s two-run home run, her fifth of the season.
“I feel like I already knew [Sara] was going to do it,” Fincher said. “I have so much trust in her and so much belief in her that it wasn’t a surprise to me.”
Georgia and South Carolina were tied heading into the sixth at 2-2 after Ciara Bryan hit two solo home runs.
Her two-home run game came after she went 0-3 in Friday’s series-opening loss.
“I just needed to make adjustments,” Bryan said. “Yesterday I got myself out by getting the bottom half of the ball, and today I wanted to get the top half of the ball.”
Georgia’s win came after the Bulldogs lost their conference opener 4-2 Friday night. The series will be decided Sunday afternoon as both teams try to win their first SEC series of the year.
“If we didn’t win today, the series wouldn’t be possible tomorrow,” Armistead said. “It’s just giving us that extra motivation that we can do it if we come out with the grit and fight we had today.”
