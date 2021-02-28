The Georgia softball team continued its dominant weekend on Sunday, beating in-state rival Georgia Tech 11-0 at Mewborn Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs posted a 3-0 record in their first road trip of the year and are now 9-2 on the season.
Junior Savana Sikes led the way offensively for the Bulldogs, recording four hits, four RBIs and coming up a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Junior Lacey Fincher and freshman Ellie Armistead joined Sikes with home runs of their own.
Graduate student Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle for the Bulldogs and provided four innings of shutout softball, striking out five in the process. Avant gave up no hits through three innings and no walks on the day.
The onslaught began early as Georgia put up three first-inning runs highlighted by Fincher’s aforementioned two-run homer.
In the fourth inning, the Bulldogs broke the game open, as Sikes sent three runners home on a bases-clearing triple to right field. Later in the inning, freshman Sydney Chambley knocked in two more runs with a single to left-center field.
“Today was a fun day. Savana [Sikes], who I like to call Clutch-ana, was awesome today at the plate, going 4-for-4,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “Just outstanding with her approach and taking care of business with her bat.”
Georgia exited the fourth up 9-0 and tacked two more runs on in the fifth inning with solo shots from Armistead and Sikes. Those 11 runs proved more than enough to secure the win.
“I’m proud of this team for battling. Never in my career have we driven over one day, played two games that day, drove home, then driven somewhere else the next day to play another game,” Harris-Champer said. “I’m proud of them for being resilient, working the process, and taking care of business.”
Georgia’s next two contests are scheduled for Wednesday in a doubleheader affair against Alabama State at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens.