Georgia softball overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Kent State 11-3 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs tallied 11 hits in a blowout win over the Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia’s offensive slump against Longwood did not carry into Saturday’s second game as six different Bulldogs finished with a hit. Five of those 11 hits were home runs as freshman Sydney Chambley and sophomore Sydney Kuma led the way with two each. This was the Bulldogs’ first game with five home runs since the final game of the 2020 season.
"You have to be able to pass the bat. It has to be able to go from one hitter, to the next hitter, to the next hitter,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “You can't have any soft outs. You have to put the ball in play.”
The Golden Eagles came out firing early putting up three runs in the top of the first against Georgia ace Mary Wilson Avant. Avant bounced back in the second and third innings keeping Kent State to just three runs in her three innings pitched.
The third inning was key to the Bulldogs’ blowout, as they scored six runs in the inning alone. Freshman Jayda Kearney tripled off the wall bringing in two RBIs while Kuma added to her hot start this season with a three-run home run.
"I think it was just switching our mindset, knowing that we have to compete every single at-bat, every single hit,” Kuma said. “It was just really flipping our mindset and getting it going.”
The scoring did not end there for the Bulldogs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Lacey Fincher and Chambley both added to the home run tally with bombs of their own.
While Georgia’s offense continued to score, freshman pitcher Madison Kerpics was as impressive in the circle. She threw three innings, allowing zero earned runs with three strikeouts. Her relief was one of the keys to the game, Harris-Champer said.
"I thought [Kerpics] was outstanding. It was fun to see her come out and do what she does every single day in practice. It was just fun to see her compete,” Harris-Champer said. “She has such a beautiful change-up and really good movement on her other pitches, so it's just fun to see her get out there, get the ball, and want the ball.”
Kuma and Chambley both homered again in the final two innings to wrap up the win for the Bulldogs. This was the first two home run game of both of their careers.
Georgia will take finish the Georgia Classic on Sunday against Kent State, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.