It was a warm evening at Jack Turner Stadium while Georgia faced off against Alabama State. While the game itself was a quiet one, Georgia played a solid game and kept it steady. Georgia defeated Alabama State in a six-inning game with a final score of 9-1.
While the innings were on the slower side, No. 14-ranked Georgia played solid in all aspects of the game thanks to strong pitching. Junior Lauren Mathis started out pitching for the Bulldogs with her five innings, followed by senior Alley Cutting coming in for the sixth.
“I thought Lauren was pretty good in the circle. She got a lot of strikeouts tonight, and Alley came in with a beautiful close,” head coach Lu Harris-Champer said.
Throughout the game, Mathis gave up only one run on three hits and struck out 11. In terms of her pitching for the day, Mathis said that she would rate her performance an overall 6, but she continues to improve and push to get better.
“Overall we played strong, we came out and got the job done. [For] me personally, I’m getting better with each game,” Mathis said.
Harris-Champer said that the team continues to play strong and are ready for the games in the coming days. She commented that everyone had a strong game, and the team continues to push forward.
“We’re just going to continue to work on our approach. I thought the girls did great, they put up a fight,” Harris-Champer said.
The team leaves tonight to travel to Clemson, South Carolina where they will play against Clemson tomorrow at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs return home to play in Athens against Eastern Illinois, Western Carolina and Boston College over the weekend.
