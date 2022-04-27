Georgia softball defeated Furman 9-2 in Jack Turner Stadium on Wednesday in the team's final midweek matchup of the 2022 season. Georgia improved to 38-11 on the season and 20-1 in the all-time series against Furman.
Sophomore Ellie Armistead hit her first-career grand slam and gave Georgia its 88th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded, driving in four RBI to extend Georgia’s lead to 6-1.
Furman loaded the bases quickly in the top of the second and drove in a run to take the lead over Georgia 1-0.
The Bulldogs responded in the home half of the inning with two runs from junior Jaiden Fields and sophomore Sydney Chambley, who returned in tonight's game after suffering an injury to her right wrist in the game against Clemson on March 23.
In the top of the fifth, the Palisades scored their second and final run of the game, but the Bulldogs responded once again with senior CJ Landrum scoring on a single by sophomore Payden Bordeau. Directly after, a fly-out to center field from sophomore Hayley Eaton pushed sophomore Jayda Kearney to score for the Bulldogs, bringing the score to 8-2.
Georgia's final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth after junior Sara Mosley scored on a wild pitch to lift the final score to 9-2.
Georgia made three pitching changes in the matchup. Fifth-year Lauren Mathis earned the win and had nine strikeouts. Sophomores Britton Rogers and Riley Orcutt both saw time out of the pen while freshman Kylie Macy closed out the game in the seventh.
“At the end of the day, they were just the point that was on the schedule and what we want to be good at is finding a way to get one more run than the other team,” said head coach Tony Baldwin after the game. “Today, we did that. So [I’m] proud of the girls for just going and fighting.”
Over the weekend, Georgia dropped their second SEC series of the season against LSU, falling twice to the Tigers on Saturday and Sunday.
Georgia will go on the road for one last time in the 2022 regular season this weekend to face Auburn in a three-game series before coming back home to Athens to host Ole Miss next weekend in its last series of the season.