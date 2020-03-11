A rain delay turned into a cancelation as Georgia softball’s doubleheader against Furman became just one game, which the Bulldogs won 12-1 in a five-inning run rule.
After the Bulldogs won the first game, the team and grounds crew pulled out the tarp to get in the second game, but unrelenting rain caused the tarp to stay on the field for the rest of the day. In a season filled with weather complications, Georgia has learned to deal with whatever problems mother nature throws.
“We’ve been here before so just staying loose in the locker room and keeping your mindset right,” sophomore Lacey Fincher said.
The Bulldogs’ game against Furman was the fourth game this season that has been either canceled or postponed.
Georgia’s offense pulled away from Furman with five runs in each of the second and third innings. The Bulldogs hit five home runs between both innings. Mahlena O’Neal, Sydney Kuma and Ciara Bryan all hit one home run while Fincher hit two to take a 11-1 lead after three innings.
“At the beginning of the day I just really worked on getting my pitch and hitting it, and I feel like that's the process I came out with today,” Fincher said.
Furman made one of its four errors in the first inning to give Georgia a 1-0 lead, and Savana Sikes earned her 10th RBI of the season in the fourth inning for the final run in the 12-1 win.
Following Sunday’s series-winning game against South Carolina, Georgia scored 23 runs over the past two games. Head coach Lu Harris-Champer credits the offense’s success to getting into deep counts and forcing opposing pitchers to throw more.
“We’re just continuing to get into a deeper window,” Harris-Champer said.
Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle for Georgia, but Amanda Ablan came into close the game in the fourth with a 10-run lead. Avant pitched three innings with four strikeouts and allowed Furman’s only run of game one.
In her fifth appearance of the season, Ablan finished the game with two strikeouts over two innings pitched.
“I just felt confident that my defense was behind me and that I could make the pitches I make every day,” Ablan said. “It was great getting out there and getting some time for my team.”
Following the shortened doubleheader, the Bulldogs will travel to Arkansas this weekend for their first road SEC series of the 2020 season.
