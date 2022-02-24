The Georgia softball team defeated Gardner-Webb, 6-0, Wednesday evening in Athens. Sophomore right-hander Britton Rogers had a career performance, falling just two outs shy of a perfect game.
Rogers, a sophomore, displayed total dominance in the circle. She was essentially unhittable in a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 of the 22 batters she faced. The only runner to reach base for Gardner-Webb was third baseman Araceli Pesqueira, who foiled the perfect game bid with a one-out, seventh-inning single up the middle.
"The story of the night was Britton," head coach Tony Baldwin said. "She had a really good workout yesterday and was excited to see that come into today. I thought she was in command the whole time. She had all of her pitches working."
Rogers offered similar thoughts. "I feel like I really attacked the zone," she said. "I started early and often, pounding with my screwball and my curveball, setting up the side-to-side pitches."
Despite generally effective pitching, Gardner-Webb was held back by poor defense play, committing three errors. On the other hand, Georgia played clean defense behind Rogers, who improved her pitching record to 4-0 this season.
Georgia produced most of its offense in the second inning. Lacey Fincher led off with a triple, followed by a Jaiden Fields walk. Initially, the Bulldogs seemed unable to take full advantage of this promising opportunity; Fields was caught attempting to steal second base, and, while Fincher scored on a sacrifice fly to give Georgia a 1-0 lead, the bases stood empty with two outs.
Instead, the Bulldogs rallied. Ellie Armistead reached base on an infield single, then stole second. CJ Landrum followed with another bunt single, advancing Armistead, who scored on the play after Gardner-Webb pitcher Sydney Gilbert uncorked a wild throw.
Events unraveled further for Gilbert, a sophomore, when Savana Sikes tripled to right, scoring Landrum. After a four-pitch walk to Sydney Chambley, both Landrum and Chambley came around to score on a Sara Mosley double, increasing Georgia's lead to 5-0.
Gardner-Webb made a pitching change between innings, replacing Gilbert with junior Andrea Lyon for the bottom of the third. Georgia scored an insurance run in her first frame of work, with Fields crossing the plate on Jayda Kearney's second RBI sacrifice of the game. Lyon kept the Bulldogs off the board in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, but, with Rogers dealing in the circle, Georgia's 6-0 lead was more or less insurmountable.
"We don't have to add more to what we're doing," Baldwin said of his now 10-2 squad. "We just need to continue to grow our ability to stay disciplined, do the things that the game requires to be successful."
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll, hosts North Carolina and Bryant in the 2022 Georgia Classic this weekend. Georgia will play each school twice, once each Friday and Saturday, at Jack Turner Stadium.