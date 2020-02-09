Powered by a quick start that included back-to-back home runs, Georgia softball’s offense stayed hot in another run-rule victory, defeating the Howard Bison 8-0 in six innings to end opening weekend.
Freshman Sara Mosley continued a strong debut to her college career, earning the first RBI of the game on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. Fellow freshman Sydney Kuma followed with a single and stolen base to set up runners on second and third with two outs, and junior Tyler Armistead due up for her first at-bat of the season.
Armistead made the most of her chance with a two-RBI single to give Georgia a 3-0 lead in the first inning, continuing the hot stretch the Bulldogs’ offense had been enjoying in opening weekend.
“You never want to be the one that ends the spark but just getting up there and trusting my process and knowing that I can do it,” Armistead said.
Three runs was all Georgia needed in the game as Howard’s offense was again shut down by Bulldog pitching. Lauren Mathis started in the circle following Saturday’s five-inning shutout performance and recorded five strikeouts, only allowing one hit.
Senior Alley Cutting closed the game out for Georgia, pitching three innings while striking out four and not allowing a hit.
Georgia’s offense continued to put runs on the board by scoring four runs in the second inning after the breakout start to the game. Senior Ciara Bryan brought home three with a homerun to right field that scored herself, Mahlena O’Neal and Jacqui Switzer.
Before fans were able to sit back down, Lacey Fincher sent another ball over the fence to centerfield in the next at-bat, giving Georgia a 7-0 lead in the second inning.
“After Ciara hit hers she just looked at me and said ‘Do it again’ and so I did it,” Fincher said. “All day I’ve been a little ahead of myself and out of my sequence, and I felt like that at-bat, I just got back together and said ‘have fun and hit it in the trees.”
Georgia’s seven-run start would be all the offense could produce for four innings, going nine straight hitters without a baserunner between the third and fifth innings. This forced a game into the sixth inning for the first time this season.
“I think we sped up on ourselves, and I think we just got out of our process and didn’t calm ourselves down,” Fincher said. “But it’s something we have to work on and something we have to get better at.”
In the sixth inning, Georgia got leadoff hitter CJ Landrum on base with a bunt-single and into scoring position with a stolen base. Mackenzie Puckett delivered the final blow in the next at-bat, doubling to left-center field scoring Landrum and activating the run-rule at 8-0 in six innings.
The win gives Georgia a 5-0 start to the season with a trip to Georgia State on Wednesday for their first road game of the season. The game started a six-game road trip before returning to Jack Turner Stadium against Samford on Feb. 19.
