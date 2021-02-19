The Georgia softball team opened the 18th annual Georgia Classic with a 10-2 victory against Longwood.
Mary Wilson Avant shut out the Lancers, allowing no hits, 10 strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
“I thought Mary Wilson really set the tone from the mound the way that she was controlling the game with her pitches,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer.
The game marked the Bulldogs’ 45th no-hitter in Georgia softball history, and the fourth Avant has been a part of.
“Our pitchers have been outstanding this whole fall and the spring coming in, especially the freshmen have stepped up really big and Madison [Kerpics] has been crazy and [Avant] just set the tone today,” said sophomore Sara Mosley.
The Bulldogs wasted no time in the bottom of the first as they began the tournament with three hits advancing Sydney Kuma to score, and entered into the top of the second with a 1-0 lead.
“It’s pretty exciting. The girls did a good job, they work hard,” Harris-Champer said. “Coach [Rachele] Fico does a wonderful job with them. We are going to keep doing what we do, focus on us.”
Georgia continued to lead 4-0 in the bottom of the third as Mosley hit her first two-run homer of the season.
“Good things happen when you are putting the offense out there,” Harris-Champer said.
Avant entered the top half of the fifth with bases loaded and no outs. The Bulldogs escaped the inning allowing only two Longwood runs with a double play by left fielder Tyler Armistead, catcher Jessica Morgan and third baseman Mosley.
The Bulldogs led in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run homer made by Morgan.
“I was just thinking opposite field, we have been working all week on just letting the ball get deep and just working our process so I was just trusting myself,” Morgan said.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday at the Jack Turner Stadium at 11 a.m. against Longwood.