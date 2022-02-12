The Georgia softball team bounced back after an opening day loss to UCF in extra-innings by defeating Longwood University 4-2 and Minnesota by a score of 3-2.
Georgia opened up the day against Longwood, the Lancers scoring first after a solo shot from Korynna Anderson to put Longwood ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning. The Bulldogs quickly responded with a run of their own to tie the game at 1 after freshman Lyndi Rae Davis hit a single to left field that allowed junior Sara Mosley to score from third base in the bottom of the second.
Georgia took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth, after both teams went scoreless for two innings.
Leading off for the Bulldogs, senior Lacey Fincher was walked on four-straight balls. After Fincher was put on first, sophomore Hayley Eaton was called in to pinch-run, and stole second to move into scoring position. With a pass ball and junior Sydney Kuma on second with a walk and stolen base, both scored from an infield single from Davis.
In the top of the fifth inning, Jaden Pone hit an RBI single to shorten Georgia’s lead to just one run. However, the Bulldogs were able to get the run back in the bottom of the inning after an RBI double to the left field wall by Mosley that drove in sophomore Sydney Chambley.
Sophomore Britton Rogers was awarded the save for Georgia after shutting the door on the Langers to take its first victory of the season by a score of 4-2.
Despite having just four hits in the second game against Minnesota, the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Golden Gophers.
Sophomore Aniyah Black brought life to Georgia’s offense in the bottom of the fifth after she hit an RBI double to start a three-run inning. Ellie Armistead hit an RBI single that drove in Black. Sophomore Jayda Kearney hit a sacrifice fly that allowed senior Savana Sikes to score, putting Georgia ahead 3-2.
This scoring run was huge for the Bulldogs after two solo home runs allowed the Golden Gophers to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
After just three and two-thirds innings of work for freshman Kylie Macy who allowed the two solo shots, Sophomore Madison Kerpics (1-1) earned her first victory of the year after allowing just two hits and shutting Minnesota out for the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs held on thanks to her stellar pitching late in the game to claim their second victory by a score of 3-2.