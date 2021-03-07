In the third and final day of the Bulldog Classic, Georgia softball defeated Mercer 6-0 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
With Sunday’s win, the 19th-ranked Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 11 games.
Mary Wilson Avant started her second game of the weekend and continued her dominance in the circle for the Bulldogs. Through Mercer’s first nine batters, Avant struck out five and gave up only one hit. She ended with 11 strikeouts and no earned runs through seven innings.
“I think I just have to be prepared to be mentally tough the whole weekend,” Avant said on her ability to pitch frequently. “I have certain routines, like getting my Starbucks in the morning and stuff like that. And then also it’s just coming into the locker room, having fun with my teammates and keeping it light-hearted.”
Georgia opened the scoring in the third inning when sophomore Sara Mosely scored from first on a Mercer throwing error. One inning later, Jayda Kearney’s double off of the left field wall scored Lacey Fincher and gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage heading into the fifth.
Georgia ran into trouble in the top of the fifth after back-to-back fielding errors gave the Bears runners on first and second with no outs. But Avant bounced back to retire the next three hitters in order and ended the inning with a strikeout.
Sara Mosley sparked Georgia’s offense in the bottom of the fifth inning by slapping a single to right field followed by pinch runner Aniyah Black reached third on a series of wild pitches. Two batters later, Sydney Kuma singled to center field to score Black.
“I think it’s always important to be able to pass the bat,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “And you know, to put productive at-bats back to back, and I think it’s important to be able to do it more than just waiting for a long ball to happen.”
The Bulldogs added some insurance in the sixth inning thanks to a flurry of Mercer fielding mistakes followed by a double to left-center field by freshman Payden Bordeau. Her double plated two runs and gave Georgia all it would need to secure the win.
“Just since I’ve been here in the fall, [associate head coach Tony Baldwin] has really just talked about staying calm in your at-bats, and just not getting outside of yourself and to be in the moment, and I think that has really helped me in these past couple games,” Bordeau said.
Harris-Champer likes the way her team battled this weekend and hopes that this trend can carry into SEC play beginning on March 19.
“I’m proud of [the team’s] scrap and fight,” Harris-Champer said. “I feel like we got a little bit mentally tougher this weekend and drew out some tough games, and I just thought we played really hard.”
Georgia softball will be back in action on Wednesday when it takes on Georgia State at Jack Turner Stadium.