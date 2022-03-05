Georgia softball secured two wins on the first day of the Bulldog Classic in Jack Turner Stadium, 6-2 against Ohio and 8-2 against UMass.
In Georgia’s first game of the evening against Ohio, sophomore Jayda Kearney had an electric game with four RBI, a two-run home run, one run and a triple.
After Georgia's first run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning on a load of bases and a walk-in from sophomore Sydney Chambley, Kearney singled to right field and drove in two runs to push Georgia's lead to 3-0.
Georgia took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Kearney homered to left field and drove in two more runs.
Kearney’s home run was directly followed by another home run from sophomore Paydon Bordeau in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving Georgia a 6-2 lead and their first back-to-back home runs of the season.
In the top of the sixth inning, Sophomore Madison Kerpics was switched to pitch for Sophomore Britton Rogers, inheriting bases loaded with Bobcats and two outs.
Kerpics struck out the first batter that she faced in three pitches and had a 1-2-3 out in the top of the seventh inning to close out the game for Georgia.
Georgia got its second victory of the day against UMass.
Sophomore Aniyah Black hit her first career home run in the second inning with an additional three RBI and was greeted with hugs on the sidelines from coaches and teammates.
Freshman Kylie Macy was replaced at the mound by Kerpics, who entered the game with a 1-2-3 strikeout heading into the bottom of the fifth. She ended up finishing the day allowing no runs on two hits.
The Bulldogs led 8-2 after Kearney hit another home run over the fences and two RBI, giving her a total of two home runs and six RBI on the first day of the Bulldog Classic.
“We took a couple days to let our bodies recover this week, really with April and May in mind, and so I think that probably contributed to some of our lack of sharpness today,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “But ultimately, I thought the mindset was good [and] the pitchers were in an attacking place.”
Georgia continues tournament play against UMass at 1 p.m. and Ohio at 3:30 p.m. The Bulldogs conclude the Bulldog Classic with a showdown against Appalachian State on Sunday at 1 p.m.