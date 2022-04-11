In Georgia softball’s run-rule 12-4 victory over No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium, junior Sydney Kuma and senior Lacey Fincher combined for four home runs and seven RBIs.
On Friday, Georgia defeated Tennessee 8-2 in the first game of the series, but fell to the Lady Vols 11-5 on Saturday. After four weeks of conference play, the Bulldogs won their third series victory on Sunday.
With the win, Georgia improved to 33-8 on the season and 7-5 in SEC play.
In Sunday's game, 1,997 supporters crowded Jack Turner Stadium, making it the fifth-largest crowd in the stadium's history.
“It was awesome,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “We could totally feel their presence. When we can get Bulldog Nation here and they’re into the game it just creates a home field advantage and a great atmosphere. It was a great day for college softball on national TV. Great crowd, two good teams going at it, and very thankful for such a great day.”
Kuma got her first two-home run game of the season and third of her career in Sunday's matchup, concluding the day with four RBI, three runs and two walks.
In the second inning, junior Jaiden Fields broke the 4-4 tie after she doubled to left field and drove in two RBI to put the Bulldogs up 6-4.
Georgia led 11-4 heading into the fourth inning after CJ Landrum scored on a wild pitch and Fincher hit her second home run of the game.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics earned her second win of the weekend against the Lady Vols in the circle, holding them to zero runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, and allowing four runs on four hits.
“Just super proud of the way our team competed,” said Baldwin. “I thought we had a good mindset. I thought we were in a really good place and just playing Georgia softball. I don't know if you ever go into a game against an All-American-caliber pitcher and think that it's going to go that way but really proud of the way we were calm in the box.”
Next, Georgia faces Missouri in a three-game series next week on Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 1 p.m., and Saturday at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.