Georgia softball earned a close win against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon after playing extra innings to win 11-8. The Bulldogs were able to win after losing the previous two games of the series against the Volunteers.
Graduate Mary Wilson Avant led the Bulldogs with a strong performance in the circle, pitching seven innings and allowing six earned runs. Avant struck out three Tennessee hitters.
On offense, the Bulldogs earned nine hits and three home runs from junior Lacey Fincher, freshmen Ellie Armistead and Jayda Kearney.
Armistead hit a two-run home run in the second inning to help the Bulldogs take a 2-1 lead. The homer marked Armistead’s fifth home run of the season.
After Tennessee took a 3-2 in the second inning, the Bulldogs scored six runs to end the inning with an 8-3 lead. Georgia’s offense hit three RBI singles while a hit by pitch, fielding error and a sacrifice fly helped the Bulldogs take the lead.
Tennessee scored two runs in the fourth followed by two more runs in the fifth to force the games into extra innings tied 8-8.
Freshman Britton Rogers replaced Avant in the circle in the bottom of the eighth where she held the Volunteers scoreless through two innings of work. She threw two strikeouts and allowed one hit.
The Bulldogs earned the win in the ninth inning when Kearney hit her second home run of the weekend to left field. Fincher followed with a solo shot to right field and gave Georgia an 11-8 lead.
Georgia will be back in action at 6 p.m. on April 30 in a three-game series against Alabama. The series will mark the final home series of the regular season for the Bulldogs at Jack Turner Stadium.