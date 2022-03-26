The Georgia softball team won its SEC home opener against Texas A&M 3-1. The sophomore pitcher Madison Kerpics once again helped carry the Bulldogs to another pitching and defense victory.
Kerpics finished off her second complete game in three days with a career high of 11 strikeouts, one earned run with 110 pitches.
In the past two games, Kerpics has totaled 18 strikeouts on 260 pitches.
“I worked with Chelsea Wilkinson on keeping my arm loose and doing some movements with my strength coach,” Kerpics said. “I was focused on getting my body recovered from Wednesday, but also prepared for today.”
The Georgia bats started out slow against the Aggies’. Texas A&M pitcher Makinzy Herzog had only allowed one run through 41.5 innings prior to Friday’s game against the Bulldogs.
In the bottom of the third with the score tied at zero, Georgia broke out with a three run inning. With two outs and junior Sydney Kuma on first, fellow junior Sara Mosley lined an RBI double to right center to score Kuma to give Georgia a 1-0 lead. Immediately after Mosley’s double, senior Lacey Fincher hit a 2-run home run to extend the lead to three runs over the Aggies.
The Aggies responded in the top of the fourth inning with a run of their own, but their scoring stopped there because of Kerpics dominating the pitcher’s circle.
“She really commanded the ball for seven innings,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It took her a couple of hitters to get settled in, but after that first inning, she was really in command the whole way. I think that says a little bit about her and her stuff, but it also says a lot about the work that she’s done going into this week in terms of her fitness and recovery.”
Next, Georgia will face Texas A&M in the second game of the three game conference series on Saturday at home.