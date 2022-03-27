The No. 17 ranked Georgia softball team defeated Texas A&M in the second game of the three game series, 8-7 in extra innings. Jaiden Fields clinched the win and the series against the Aggies with a base hit to drive in Ellie Armistead.
Georgia fought back after being down 5-0 in the top of the second inning.
“Obviously, there were some things that we need to clean up and do a little bit better, but the thing that we just keep stressing to our team is that this isn’t a beauty contest, and it isn’t a perfect contest. It’s a competition, and we had to go fight as hard as we could with what we had today,” head coach Tony Baldwin said.
In the bottom of the third inning, Aniyah Black hit a home run to left field to put Georgia on the board. The Bulldogs continued to fight back throughout the remainder of the game.
The fourth inning is where the Aggies’ scoring took a screeching halt and the Bulldogs' offense exploded.
Georgia scored four runs in the fourth inning, bringing the score to 7-5 with Texas A&M still holding the lead.
Sydney Kuma hit a home run into right field to score her and Jayda Kearney. After Kuma’s home run, Georgia had three runners on base.
After a wild pitch, Black scored, bringing the score to 7-4. Georgia scored its final run of the inning from a foul out to right field that scored Lyndi Rae Davis.
The Bulldogs tied the game 7-7 in the fifth inning from a two-run home run from Kearney.
The last two innings, both teams went scoreless, sending the game into extra innings.
Armistead hit a single up the middle, advanced to second off a wild pitch and advanced to third on a fielding error. With Armistead in scoring position, Fields hit a single down the first base line, which scored Armistead, won the game and clinched the series.
“Nothing crazy was going through my mind. I was just trying to keep it calm and just do what I know how to do,” Fields said.
After this win, Georgia improves their record to 29-4 overall and 4-1 in SEC play.
Next, Georgia will look to sweep Texas A&M in the series on Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.