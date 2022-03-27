Redshirt junior outfielder Jaiden Fields (3) runs through a tunnel of celebrating teammates after hitting a homerun to right field in the second inning of Georgia's game against Clemson on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Jack Turner Stadium. Fields also had the tying RBI in the bottom of the sixth in No. 17 Georgia's 3-2 win over No. 16 Clemson. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)