Georgia softball kicked off the 12th annual Bulldog Classic on Friday night, beating the University of Alabama at Birmingham 4-3 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
An undefeated Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle for the Bulldogs, and largely stymied the Dragons offense for seven innings, taking a no-hit bid into the fourth. Avant finished the night with six strikeouts and only one earned run in her complete game effort.
“I think it’s just working a lot of different pitches, and trying to work pitches in certain counts that maybe I don’t,” said Avant on her early season success. “That comes from practice, and trying to put myself in those difficult situations, so that in the game, throwing a pitch that maybe I wasn’t as comfortable before throwing in a certain count, I am now.”
In the early innings, Georgia’s offense was contained by UAB’s starter Parker Conrad, who through two innings, struck out four of the first seven batters she faced. But in the third inning, the Bulldogs’ bats woke up.
Junior CJ Landrum registered Georgia’s first hit of the contest, with a one-out triple to left center field. One batter later, sophomore Sydney Kuma launched a ball over the center-field wall for her team-leading seventh home run of the season.
“I don’t really think about ‘oh I’m going to hit a home run’ when I’m coming out here,” Kuma said. “I just try to drive the ball and really try to just be there for my team and help us succeed. But I mean if it goes over, it goes over.”
Later in the inning, junior Savana Sikes reached base on a single and junior Lacey Fincher reached on a walk. Freshman Jayda Kearney took advantage of the extended inning, and plated Sikes on an RBI single to right field.
In the fourth inning, Kuma added again to the Georgia lead with an RBI single, scoring freshman Ellie Armistead, who reached base on an infield single two batters prior. The Bulldogs took a 4-0 advantage into the fifth, and held the lead for the rest of the game.
The score tightened in the top of the seventh inning, when a leadoff walk for UAB eventually scored off an RBI single from Olivia Valbak. The Dragons scored two more in the inning behind KK Crocker’s double to left field and a Georgia fielding miscue, but the Bulldogs escaped the dicey seventh, stranding on base what would have been UAB’s tying and winning runs.
“That was a fun game. I was so proud of the team,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “I thought we made adjustments at the plate and we played really good defense. Mary was outstanding tonight in the circle.”
With the one-run victory, the Bulldogs move to 11-2 on the season, and are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. Their next game is back at Jack Turner Stadium in a rematch against UAB on Saturday.