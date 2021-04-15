Georgia softball defeated USC Upstate 4-1 Wednesday evening at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens. The win over the Spartans moves the Bulldogs to 27-8 on the season.
Graduate Alley Cutting remained in the circle the entire game, starting with a scoreless first inning. Cutting allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out six Spartans.
“I thought our defense was great. I was really proud of our offense for scoring first,” Cutting said. “I threw a couple change-ups in there, and I thought that worked well for me.”
Sophomore Sara Mosley put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with a double to left field, knocking in sophomore Sydney Kuma. Freshman Sydney Chambley hit a three-run homer — her ninth home run of the season — sending the ball over the left-center wall and into the trees.
“I think we talk about it a lot ... getting our teammates in because they worked hard to get on base,” Chambley said. “It was my turn to work hard and get them in.”
The Bulldogs led 4-1 heading into the second inning with a rain delay. Neither the Bulldogs or Spartans scored for the rest of the game.
“We just take this game, each game, one win at a time,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “This weekend we’ve got Arkansas, and we’re looking forward to playing some great competition.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium against the 10th-ranked Arkansas.