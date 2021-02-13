The Georgia softball team entered its third game of the Red & Black Showcase Saturday after splitting two games with South Alabama the night before. The Bulldogs defeated Virginia 5-2 in the Cavaliers’ first game of the 2021 season.
Behind the complete game pitching efforts of graduate student Mary Wilson Avant, and a 3-for-3, three-RBI performance from freshman Sydney Chambley, the Bulldogs won their second game of the season.
Virginia leapt out to an early lead when Donna Friedman sent a first inning pitch over the left field wall for a solo home run. But Avant quickly rebounded, and did not allow a hit for the next two innings, eventually ending the day with 11 strikeouts and only two earned-runs.
“I think we were just kind of prepared to get out on the field. And that first homerun, that’s kind of on me, but I think I was able to bounce back,” Avant said.
Early on, runs were at a premium, but in the fifth inning, Sara Mosley’s bases-loaded single broke a 1-1 deadlock, and Chambley’s subsequent two-RBI double gave the Bulldogs a three-run lead. Aided by a fielding error, two batters later, Georgia would exit the fifth with a 5-2 lead.
“It feels pretty great,” Chambley said. “But I have to say that if it wasn’t for the leadership that we have with the upperclassmen, it would mean nothing to me because they are our biggest fans, and as freshmen, they have done a beautiful job of making us feel just as good as them.”
Georgia maintained that lead, and Virginia’s late, sixth inning run, was not enough to overcome the Bulldogs, who coasted to the win on the shoulders of their four-run fifth inning.
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer was pleased with the victory and her team’s overall performance, but sees room for improvement from these first few games.
“[We] definitely got to work on letting the ball travel a little bit deeper, but I was proud of the way the team responded,” Harris-Champer said. “I think the team responded well once we got through the line-up a couple times, and we started to feel the pitches a little bit better, and were able to put some runs across the plate.”
Avant said that pitches in games just like she does in practice, which led to her complete-game win.
“I practice hard so that the games don’t feel like a big moment, or bigger than it actually is, and so I think I just continue to stay in mind,” Avant said.
Chambley, despite her relative inexperience at the collegiate level, applies an equally powerful formula to her game, one which through three games has earned her a .889 batting average.
“All I focus on is just working my process and my approach, and just leaving it up to the Lord, and whatever he uses it for, that’s what we go for,” Chambley said.
Georgia’s next game is slated for Sunday, at 1:15 p.m., in a rematch with Virginia at Jack Turner stadium.