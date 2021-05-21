Georgia softball defeated Western Kentucky 11-3 on Friday afternoon to advance in the NCAA Regionals. The game came to an end after Georgia took an eight-run lead in the bottom of the sixth to enact the run rule.
Junior Lacey Fincher highlighted Georgia’s production at the plate, as she was responsible for five of 11 runs scored. She gave Georgia momentum going into the game after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning to give Georgia a 3-1 lead heading into the second inning.
Fincher’s impact came later in the game as well when she hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, breaking the tie the Bulldogs had with Western Kentucky and pushing the score to 5-3.
Late in the game, Western Kentucky decided to make a pitching change that Georgia used to its advantage. Western Kentucky replaced redshirt junior Shelby Nunn, who was having a solid outing, with redshirt freshman Katie Gardner. This proved to be the Hilltoppers’ biggest mistake.
After bringing in a run following the pitching change, Georgia sealed the game with the run rule after freshman Sydney Chambley hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 11-3.
Despite Georgia's strong offensive performance, Western Kentucky put up its own offensive fight as well, tallying eight hits on the day. Some translated to RBIs to give them their three runs. The Hilltoppers did manage to put up significant hits in the outfield but ultimately failed a majority of the time to advance runners on base to bring in more runs.
Following this win, Georgia will look to carry this offensive momentum in the next stage of the NCAA Regional as it prepares to play Duke on Saturday.