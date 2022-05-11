Georgia softball lost the final two games of the series versus Ole Miss to end the season 12-12 in conference play and 40-15 overall. After taking game one of the three game series versus the Rebels 9-1, the Bulldogs fell 10-8 in game two and 4-2 in the rubber match.
Georgia was seeded ninth in the SEC Tournament after the two losses and are set to play Ole Miss in an immediate rematch.
Game two was a record setting game for Georgia as junior Jayda Kearney sent the 100th Bulldog home run over the wall to break the previous record of 99 home runs hit by the 2010 team.
"It's a lot of fun," Kearney said earlier this week of being on a team that's hitting so many home runs. "It's a great environment and everyone's rooting for everyone, so it's really exciting, especially seeing how many we're hitting."
Georgia had a total of six players with 10 or more home runs. Junior Sara Mosley and senior Lacey Fincher led the team with 16 home runs, Kearney had 15, junior Sydney Kuma followed up with 12 while junior Jaiden Fields and sophomore Ellie Armistead both had 10.
It took the previous 99 home run team of 2010 63 games to hit one less home run than the current Bulldogs who hit 100 in 54. This is also the first time since 2015 where an SEC team reached the 100th home run tally.
Breaking the record was special, but the Bulldogs still had work to do to finish off the season strong with two wins.
Ole Miss played spoiler for Georgia as the Rebels knocked 12 hits against the Bulldogs pitching staff, four of which came in a four run fifth for Ole Miss that allowed the Rebels to gain an 8-4 lead.
Ole Miss also hit two home runs of its own that both seemed to keep Georgia at bay.
The Bulldogs tallied just six hits but scored eight runs. Four of those runs came from Kearney’s record breaking grand slam.
Kearney’s home runs got Georgia within two in the bottom of the seventh inning but the Bulldogs failed to capitalize off of the huge hit and lost 10-8.
Sophomore Britton Rogers suffered just her second loss of the season.
In the final game of the season, Georgia also tallied six hits that were from six different bulldogs. However, Georgia could only score two runs from Mosley and senior Savana Sikes in the bottom of the third inning.
The Rebels responded in the top of the fourth with three runs to take a one run lead. Ole Miss also tacked on one insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Georgia’s lineup was silent after the third inning and failed to gain any momentum against the Rebels staff. The final score was 4-2.
Georgia will travel to Florida to compete in a rematch against the Rebels in Gainesville on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.