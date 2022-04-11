The Georgia softball team lost in its second game of a three game series against the Lady Vols 11-5 on Saturday, April 9.
The Bulldogs tallied five total hits coming from five different batters including home runs from senior Lacey Fincher and junior Jaiden Fields.
Fifth-year Lauren Mathis started the game for Georgia, only pitching two innings. The Bulldog pitcher allowed four unearned runs on three hits while striking out three Lady Vols.
Despite only pitching two innings, Mathis suffered the loss.
Coming out of the bullpen, sophomore Britton Rogers threw 4 and two-thirds innings without allowing a single hit through the final three innings of the appearance.
Tennessee jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning off of two back-to-back doubles that scored three runs after an error by junior Sydney Kuma that allowed the opening run and extended the inning for the Lady Vols.
Fields responded in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot that shortened the deficit to three.
The Lady Vols quickly added on five more runs in the top of the third to make the score 9-1. Three of the runs were scored off of a three-run home run from Kelcy Leach.
Fincher answered the Lady Vols with a three-run home run of her own in the bottom of the inning that made the score 9-4.
Back-to-back walks in the beginning of the inning allowed Fincher to get Georgia back in the game.
Continuing the offensive battle, the Lady Vols topped off their strong offensive performance with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning off the bat of McKenna Gibson who laced a two-run home run to put Tennessee ahead 11-4.
Georgia responded with one run a half inning later after an RBI single from Kuma, but could not shorten the deficit any further and fell 11-5.
“I’m proud of our resilience,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “Every inning that they scored we answered right back. We just didn’t answer back with enough, but the answer back is the process that it takes to be a good team. We’re a resilient team. We’ll bounce back tomorrow, and I look forward to trying to go get the series at home.”