In Georgia softball’s first conference game of the season, Missouri gave the Bulldogs their first loss in 16 games.
Numerous errors from No. 19 Georgia resulted in a 6-1 loss to No. 16 Missouri on Friday evening at Jack Turner Stadium.
Junior Savana Sikes’ solo home run at the bottom of the third brought Georgia its only run of the game. Redshirt-sophomore Jaiden Fields earned her fourth multi-hit game of the season with two hits at the plate.
Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant worked the first six innings, where she struck out six hitters, allowed six unearned runs and walked one. Freshman Britton Rodgers came in for the final inning, earning one strikeout.
“I thought [Avant] used an opportunity to be successful out there,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “I thought she did a good job spinning her pitches. I thought [Rogers] did a really good job coming in and getting three outs for us at the end of the game.”
Missouri took the lead with three runs at the top of the third inning. An RBI brought senior Imani Myint to home plate before senior Hatti Moore’s two-run home run to left center put the Tigers up 3-0. Sikes’ fourth home run of the season brought Georgia back within 2.
“[Sikes] was clutch at bat, just really trusted her training and took good swings,” Harris-Champer said.
Two fielding and one throwing errors from Georgia brought three more runs to Missouri in the sixth inning to extend the Tigers’ lead 6-1.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will play the second game of the series on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium.