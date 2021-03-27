No. 17 Georgia softball lost 6-4 to Ole Miss Friday night at the Ole Miss Softball Complex after a two-run walk-off home run from Rebels Autumn Gillespie.
Ole Miss scored five of its six runs off of home runs, with the walk-off clinching the series opener against the Bulldogs.
Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle for the Bulldogs to finish with her second loss on the season. She allowed eight hits and six runs with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Sydney Kuma, Georgia’s leadoff hitter, went 3-for-3 and scored two runs, while Sara Mosley recorded an RBI and finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Georgia got on the board first after a Jaiden Fields RBI single brought in Kuma. Ole Miss sophomore Paige Smith hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, giving the Rebels a 3-1 advantage.
Georgia responded to Ole Miss’ three-run home run by scoring two runs with the bases loaded and two outs, after a fielding error by Ole Miss senior pitcher Anna Borgen. Savana Sikes was plated in the fourth inning after a single by Mosley to give Georgia a 4-3 lead.
An unearned run with the bases loaded allowed Ole Miss to tie the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning before securing the win in the bottom of the seventh.
Georgia will face Ole Miss for Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.