No. 21 Georgia softball fell in its first game of the series against No. 4 Alabama at Jack Turner Stadium on Friday.
Georgia pitcher Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle and suffered her seventh loss this season. After Avant gave up four runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings, she was replaced by freshman Britton Rogers who allowed no runs and two hits the remainder of the game.
Georgia freshmen Ellie Armistead and Sydney Chambley were the only two Bulldogs to record hits. Both hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fifth inning. Armistead’s double down left field scored Chambley, for Georgia’s lone run of the night.
“Sydney Chambley was really great tonight with two hits at the plate, and Ellie got her in,” said Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “Then Britton was outstanding in the circle, coming in in relief and really shutting down [Alabama's] offense."
A four-fun third inning is what secured the win for Alabama. With runners on first and second after a stolen second base and an intentional walk, senior Kaylee Tow hit a home run to right field that plated three Alabama runs.
An RBI single from Maddie Morgan came later in the third to put Alabama up four runs. Rogers was able to limit the damage for Georgia by stranding the bases loaded to end the third.
After Georgia’s one run in the fifth, the Bulldogs could not get anything else going after they went three up, three down in the sixth and seventh innings.
Georgia looks to even the series against Alabama with Game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. Senior Bulldogs will be recognized before the first pitch of Saturday’s game.
“I thought our team really played good together,” Armistead said. “We found our grit, and I think tomorrow we'll execute better on the offensive side. I think we had the energy and everything, just the outcome didn't go our way tonight.”