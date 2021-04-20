An extra inning, two-out run gave No. 20 Georgia softball a 7-6 win against No. 1 Oklahoma in Game 1 of Tuesday night’s doubleheader at Jack Turner Stadium.
Georgia graduate Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle, pitching a full game. Avant allowed five hits, six runs, three walks and stuck out two Sooner batters. Avant recorded her 15th win this season. Avant pitched two three-up, three-down innings in extras to help the Bulldogs secure the win.
An early Oklahoma home run from Grace Lyons put the Sooners up 1-0 at the top of the second inning. A diving catch by Georgia center fielder CJ Landrum got the Bulldogs out of the inning.
The Bulldogs could not get anything going except a walk from sophomore Sydney Kuma in the bottom of the first. Kuma was left on base after Lacey Fincher struck out and Sara Mosley fouled out at third base.
The Bulldogs went on a run in the fourth inning. Kuma shot a no-out solo home run through center field to tie the game at 1-1. Mosley hit a single and was plated from a Jaiden Fields triple to put the Bulldogs up 2-1 through four innings.
The Sooners took advantage of the bases loaded in the top of the sixth by Lynnsie Elam hitting a grand slam plating four and to take the lead 5-2 and win the game.
The Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the sixth with a one out single from Fields with the bases loaded that scored Sikes and Fincher. Aniyah Black pitch ran for Mackenzie Puckett and Black and Fields were left on base on first and second respectively to end the inning. Georgia closed in on the score, only being down by one run with a 5-4 score.
Oklahoma scored a final run in regulation making the score 6-4.
In the bottom of the seventh, freshman Sydney Chambley hit a double to left field and with two outs stole third base. Chambley scored on a Kuma single. With Fincher walked and Kuma on second, a Mosley single plated Kuma to tie the game at 6-6 and go into extra innings.
A Fields single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Jacqui Switzer and won the game for the Bulldogs 7-6, giving the Sooners their first loss of the season.
The Bulldogs will turn around immediately after the win to face Oklahoma again in Game 2 of the doubleheader on Tuesday night.