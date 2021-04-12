No. 20 Georgia softball came back to win the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against No. 10 Kentucky, 9-8, at John Cropp Stadium.
Freshman pitcher Madison Kerpics started in the circle for Georgia but was pulled after allowing three Kentucky runs in the first third of the first inning. Kerpics was replaced by Alley Cutting.
Cutting allowed five runs, eight hits, four walks and struck out five Kentucky batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched and recorded her fifth win this season. Graduate Mary Wilson Avant came in to close the game allowing one hit and one walk, recording her first save of the season.
Georgia freshman Sydney Chambley went 2-for-3 and hit her eighth home run this season in the top of the second.
Kentucky took an early lead when Kayla Kowalik hit a home run through right-center field. A Lauren Johnson two-run double brought home Tatum Spangler and Erin Coffel, putting the Wildcats up 3-0.
In the bottom of second, Kowalik doubled and Johnson singled to bring in a three runs to increase Kentucky’s lead to 6-1. Coffel scored one runner each in both the third and fifth innings off of a walk with the bases loaded and an RBI single, respectively.
Georgia was down 8-1 until the top of the sixth inning when it began to find momentum with a leadoff home run by junior Lacey Fincher, her 11th this season.
With runners on first and second, freshman Jayda Kearney hit a three-run home run over the center field wall that brought in freshman Ellie Armistead and Chambley to knock Georgia’s deficit to three.
In the top of the seventh inning, an RBI single from sophomore Sydney Kuma scored junior Savana Sikes, who reached base by hit by pitch and advanced to second off a wild pitch.
Georgia recorded its second three-run home run of the game, this time off the bat of sophomore Sara Mosley. Fincher and Kuma scored off Mosley's home run to put Georgia up 9-8.
Kentucky had runners on the corners in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Avant then forced Spangler into a 4-3 double play to take the victory in Game 2.
With the series split 1-1, Georgia will face Kentucky in Game 3 Monday at 7 p.m. in Lexington.