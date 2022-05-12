In a rematch against No. 8 seed Ole Miss, No. 9 seed Georgia was defeated by the Rebels 9-5 in game four of the first round in the 2022 SEC Tournament on Wednesday at Katie Seashole Presley Stadium.
Georgia had 14 hits, including three from junior Sara Mosley and a pair each from sophomore Jayda Kearney and freshman Lyndi Rae Davis. Sophomore Ellie Armistead recorded four hits in the matchup, the most by any Bulldog in an SEC Tournament game.
Georgia had a strong lead in the top of the third, but its defense struggled in the bottom. A change in the circle was made as sophomore Britton Rogers took the mound for sophomore Madison Kerpics, who suffered the loss and, at the time, threw 67 pitches, faced eight batters, and allowed five runs.
Mosley hit her 17th home run of the season to left field to wipe a dry scoreboard in the top of the third, 1-0. Kearney was struck out in the first inning but doubled to center field and quickly raced around the bases to score on a single off the bat of junior Sydney Kuma to put the score up 2-0 over the Rebels.
Ole Miss answered back in the bottom of the third with six runs. A two-run home run from senior Abby Latham to left field and an overturned call gave the Rebels a one-run lead. Ole Miss drove in three more runs after that to widen its lead 6-2. In the third inning alone for both teams, there were nine total hits, two home runs and eight total runs.
The last three runs of the game came from the Bulldogs in the top of the fifth. Ground outs from Davis and sophomore Sydney Chambley, who got her first at-bat since injuring her right wrist in the matchup against Clemson on March 23, and a single from Armistead pushed the final tally to 9-5.
Georgia was on the verge of a comeback in the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, one out, and trailing by four runs. The comeback fell short and the Rebels defense sealed the win.
Lauren Mathis entered the game in the bottom of fourth to take Rogers' place, who allowed two runs, and inherited one on base and two out. Mathis retired the Rebels in the fourth and concluded the game for the Bulldogs in the circle with three strikeouts.
Georgia faced Ole Miss over the weekend to close out the regular season where the Rebels broke the series tie and took the series in game three, 4-2.
Eliminated from the tournament, Georgia will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.