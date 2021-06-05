Georgia softball was eliminated from the Women’s College World Series after an 8-0 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
From inside the circle, Oklahoma redshirt senior Giselle Juarez spearheaded a masterful defensive showing from the Sooners. Juarez finished the game with 10 strikeouts and allowed only three hits.
“They are very talented and deep, and Juarez threw a fantastic game against us,” said Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “No one wants to come up short, but from where this team started to where it ended this season, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Offensively, sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo was the spark for Oklahoma as her two-run home run in the second inning gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead. A throwing error in the fourth inning allowed Oklahoma to extend its lead to 3-0.
Georgia struggled offensively throughout the game, as junior Lacey Fincher was the only player to reach base in the first four innings for the Bulldogs with a single in the first inning and a double in the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Oklahoma sophomore Kinzie Hansen hit a two-run home run to extend the Sooners’ lead to 5-0.
The Bulldogs seemed poised to respond in the bottom of the fifth with a leadoff walk followed by a single from redshirt sophomore Jaiden Fields, but Oklahoma’s defense was able to navigate the inning without allowing a run.
Donahoo scored again in the sixth inning as freshman Tiare Jennings grounded out, pushing the Sooners’ lead to 6-0.
Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo — who was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on May 1 — put an exclamation point on the game for the Sooners moments later, as her sixth-inning home run broke the record for most home runs in a season for an Oklahoma player. It was Alo’s 31st home run of the season.
Alo’s two-run home run made the score 8-0, and as Georgia failed to bring in a run in the bottom of the sixth, the game ended early by run rule.
Senior Mary Wilson Avant had a 103 pitch outing in her final appearance for the Bulldogs, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Avant was the standout performer of the postseason for Georgia, pitching in all seven games of the Bulldogs’ run.
In spite of the subpar performance on the day, Harris-Champer struck a positive tone when asked for takeaways from the season.
“I can’t be more proud of the girls, the way that they handled the situation, the way that they’ve grown together through it, and the way that they competed this season,” Harris-Champer said.