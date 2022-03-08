Georgia concluded a successful weekend in the Bulldog Classic with five victories against Ohio, UMass and App State in Jack Turner Softball Stadium.
The Bulldogs hit 16 home runs this weekend in the Bulldog Classic. Ten in Friday and Saturday’s victories against UMass and Ohio and four against App. State on Sunday. The team also slugged .880.
Georgia’s last three games against UMass, Ohio and App. State all ended in run rule victories.
The last game of the weekend on Sunday ended with a 10-2 victory against Appalachian State.
The two teams met for the first time since 2006 and after Sunday’s victory, the Bulldogs continue to lead the series 12-0 against the Mountaineers.
Sophomore Jayda Kearney hit two home runs and drove in six RBI adding to her strong week at the plate. She concludes the week hitting .727 (8-for-11), 6 runs, four home runs and 12 RBI.
“I am just really proud of her,” head coach Tony Baldwin said on Kearney’s performance. “She is a beast of an athlete. The work that she has been putting in is really starting to pay off. Mainly, the thing that we keep talking about is letting her thoughts be simple, then her talent will shine. Certainly, it did that this weekend, so I am super proud of her.”
The Bulldogs had their second back-to-back home runs of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning after getting their first in Friday’s 8-2 victory against Ohio.
Junior Sara Mosley hit a two-run homer to right field directly after sophomore Sydney Chambley's two-run homer to right center.
On Sunday, freshman Kylie Macy improved to 5-0 in the circle before sophomore Riley Orcutt took over, who pitched the Bulldogs out of the game and secured the win in the fifth inning.
Georgia will host Georgia State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before going back on the road for the first time since the CFX Classic to play against South Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.