No. 17 Georgia softball utilized a three-run fourth inning to defeat Ole Miss 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.
Freshman Madison Kerpics started in the circle for Georgia and allowed four hits, one run and two walks in her 3 1/3 innings pitched. Graduate Alley Cutting replaced Kerpics in the fourth inning and struck out three Rebel, allowing one hit and one walk to close out the game and get the win. It was Cutting’s fourth win of the season.
Kerpics got the Bulldogs out of the third inning, stranding the Rebels with the bases loaded. The Rebels had seven hits and three walks on the Bulldogs, while the Bulldogs recorded six hits and two walks.
Ole Miss scored first in the bottom of the third inning after an RBI from senior Abbey Latham that brought freshman Blaise Biringer across home plate and advanced sophomore Paige Smith to second.
Freshman Sydney Chambley hit an NCAA-leading sixth triple of the season after a hit to the right-center field wall in the bottom of the fourth. Chambley sent in redshirt sophomore Jaiden Fields and freshman Jayda Kearney on the triple to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. Freshman Ellie Armistead’s RBI single sent Chambley home to increase Georgia’s lead to 3-1.
The last three innings of the game remained scoreless and Georgia held on to even the series against Ole Miss. First pitch for the series-clinching game will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday.