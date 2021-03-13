No. 18 Georgia softball defeated East Carolina 6-2 and North Dakota 7-1 Saturday at Jack Turner Stadium. The two wins bring Georgia’s record to 18-2 on the season.
Georgia 6, East Carolina 2 (9 innings)
It took nine innings for the Bulldogs to claim their first win of the day against East Carolina. A Lacey Fincher walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth was enough to give the Bulldogs a 6-2 victory to start the day.
Three Bulldogs tallied multiple hits during the game including Fincher, Sydney Chambley and Hayley Eaton. Mackenzie Puckett also added a home run in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.
Lauren Mathis pitched the first two innings after starting in the circle for the Bulldogs. Madison Kerpics came in to relieve Mathis and pitched seven shutout innings while striking out nine along the way.
The Bulldogs started the scoring early with a double steal in the bottom of the first to plate Sydney Kuma and take a 1-0 lead.
East Carolina responded with a two-run second inning to take a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom half of the second inning.
A base hit, well-placed bunt and hit by pitch loaded the bases for Georgia in the ninth inning as Fincher came to the plate to end the game with a walk-off grand slam. It was Fincher’s first career grand slam and the second of the season for the Bulldogs.
"It was a big moment for Lacey,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “Given the fact that they kept pitching around her, and yesterday, she went after too many of the pitches. Today, she showed really good composure by going ahead and taking her walks, and when they had to throw to her, she took her opportunity. It was really big for her to do that and get her swing off on those pitches."
Georgia 7, North Dakota 1
Georgia had more consistency at the plate in Game 2 of the doubleheader. The Bulldogs tallied nine hits in the 7-1 rout of North Dakota. Chambley and Kuma each contributed two hits while Jaiden Fields and Fincher finished with a home run apiece.
In the circle, Alley Cutting pitched four shutout innings for the win. Freshman Britton Rogers earned the three-inning save in relief for the Bulldogs. She struck out five along the way.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, it was Georgia that struck first. Chambley tripled to start the third inning and then was immediately driven in by a sacrifice fly.
A four-inning fourth put the Bulldogs in the driver's seat. Fincher started the fourth with a solo home run before Fields blasted a three-run shot of her own. The score was 5-0 heading into the top of the fifth.
Junior Savana Sikes was the next to strike for Georgia, doubling off the wall to plate Kuma in the fifth inning.
The Fighting Hawks hopped on the scoreboard in the sixth with a run of their own. Georgia quickly responded behind a Kuma RBI single. The final score of the game was 7-1 leaving the Bulldogs confident and ready for Sunday.
"I think we are coming together a lot more, and each game we get better and better. We have to trust each other — that's the main thing,” Fincher said. “Trust each other, work with everyone to get into their process, to get their swings off. When you do the best, you can and compete the way you know you can compete, [confidence] just comes along.”
Georgia and North Dakota face off again Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jack Turner Stadium to close the UGA Classic.