After an offensive show, No. 20 Georgia softball fell 10-3 against No. 10 Arkansas at Jack Turner Stadium Friday night.
Mary Wilson Avant started in the circle for Georgia. Avant allowed nine runs, seven hits, five walks and struck out six Razorback batters in six innings pitched, while suffering her fifth loss this season. Avant was replaced inthe seventh inning by Lauren Mathis who allowed one run, one hit and two walks.
Arkansas’ Hannah Gamill struck for the Razorbacks first with a solo homerun in the top of the third. Kayla Green followed Gamill with another homerun to put Arkansas up 2-0 early. Danielle Gibson went 4-for-2 with one runs and five RBI’s.
Junior Lacey Fincher and freshman Ellie Arimstead led the Bulldogs with two hits each. Fincher and Arimstead also scored all of Georgia’s runs.
Fincer hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 2-2. The run brought in sophmore Sydney Kuma and junior Savana Sikes.
Braxton Burnside’s RBI double in the top of the fifth inning scored another run for Arkansas. The Razorbacks extended their lead to three runs after a two-run homerun.
Arkansas kept its momentum going the remainder of the game by plating every runner off of a walk and a double while the bases were loaded in the top of the seventh. The Razorbacks finished their scoring spree of a night with an RBI fielder's choice to go up 10-2.
Armistead hit a solo shot in the bottom of seventh, her fourth home run of the season, to end Game 1 of the series against the Razorbacks.
Game 2 of the weekend series against Arkansas is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. in Athens.