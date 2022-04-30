Georgia softball lost 6-3 to Auburn in game one of the second-to-last series of its season on Friday in Jane B. Moore Field.
Georgia falls to 38-12 on the season and 10-9 in conference play.
Georgia’s six runs came off of home runs from three different Bulldogs, setting the team at 91 home runs on the season. The team needs nine more home runs to break the all-time home run record of 99.
“I said at the beginning of the season, I really thought that we were capable of hitting 100 home runs with this team,” head coach Tony Baldwin said after the game against Furman on Wednesday. “You got to have good discipline at bats for the home runs to come.”
Sophomore Ellie Armistead hit a home run to left field in the top of the third inning to wipe a dry scoreboard of two innings to lead the Bulldogs 1-0.
Alabama answered back with a solo home run off the bat of Sydney Cox in the home half of the third to tie the game 1-1.
The Tide extended their lead 6-1 in the fifth with a three-run home run from Carlee McCondichi and a single to center field from Bri Ellis to drive in two more runs after the bases were loaded with Tigers.
Senior Lacey Fincher hit the Bulldogs second home run, and now leads the team with 15 home runs on the season after Sara Mosley snatched the lead with her 14th home run in the game against USC Upstate last week, in the matchup and drove in a run to bring the score up 6-2.
With one out in the top of the seventh, Mackenzie Puckett earned her first home run of the season to cut the Tiger’s lead to 6-3. Armistead and junior Sydney Kuma were struck out following the home run, ending the game.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics allowed five earned runs and struck out three Tigers in her 18th start. Britton Rogers took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning and closed out the game for the Bulldogs in the sixth.
Game two of the three-game series kicks off on Saturday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama at 7 p.m.