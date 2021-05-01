No. 4 Alabama defeated No. 22 Georgia in a blowout win with a score of 13-3 on Saturday, securing the series win for Alabama. The game ended in the fifth inning as the run rule was utilized due to Alabama being up by eight or more runs.
Georgia’s pitching struggled throughout the entirety of the game. Starting graduate pitcher Mary Wilson Avant let in seven runs alone within the first two innings. Georgia did make pitching changes early, but it was not enough to stop Alabama’s offensive efficiency.
Georgia continued to give up big infield hits and walks, allowing Alabama to pile on runs and end the day with 12 RBIs. Georgia also only had two strikeouts on the day among the three pitchers that played.
Georgia’s pitching troubles allowed Alabama to essentially secure the game early, loading the bases in nearly every inning. Alabama scored four runs in the first inning and then three more in the second, bringing the score to 7-1 going into the third.
In the third inning, Alabama continued to secure runs. With the score at 9-1, Alabama officially ran away with the game when senior Maddie Morgan hit a three-run hit to bring the score to 12-1.
Defensively, Alabama’s pitching performance was quite the opposite of Georgia’s. Senior Krystal Goodman pitched the entirety of the game, allowing only three runs and six hits on the day. This brought Georgia’s offense to a halt, only scoring one run in the first four innings and rarely getting on base. Goodman also had three strikeouts on the day.
Georgia had a spark of life in the fifth inning when sophomore Sydney Kuma hit a 2-run homerun, but this was not enough to catch up to Alabama’s double digit lead.
This loss brings Georgia to 29-16 overall and 7-13 in the SEC. The Bulldogs will look to rebound on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in game three of the series.