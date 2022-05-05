The Georgia softball team lost two out of three games against No. 16 Auburn in the on the road series.
For the second game of the series on April 30, the Bulldogs were in control for the majority of the game, but the Tigers took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning after an RBI double and a SAC fly drove in the go ahead and winning runs.
Seniors Lacey Fincher and Mackenzie Puckett led Georgia’s lineup with three combined hits including two solo home runs.
Senior Lauren Mathis worked a no-hitter through a little more than two innings and pitched for three and one thirds innings . Mathis struck out six Tigers while allowing just two runs on four hits. Sophomore Riley Orcutt came in for relief of Mathis and pitched one inning but it was sophomore Madison Kerpics (16-7) who suffered the loss after she gave up the two runs that Auburn needed to complete the comeback.
Fincher got the Bulldogs on the board early with her solo home run with two outs in the top of the first. This was her 16th home run of the season - which leads all Bulldog hitters.
An inning later, Georgia extended its lead to 2-0 after senior Savana Sikes scored from the base on a passed ball. Sikes previously advanced to third from first base after a single from sophomore Payden Bordeau.
Puckett led off the fourth inning with her second home run of the series as well as the season to make the score 3-0.
Auburn finally got two runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to an RBI double to left and a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.
The Tigers finished the Bulldogs off in order in the top of the seventh after taking the lead in the sixth to take the series.
After losing the series in Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs were lifted over the Tigers by junior Sara Mosley who went 4-4 with two home runs and four RBI’s. Sophomore Jayda Kearney also had two hits including a home run to help Georgia hold onto the lead.
Sophomore Madison Kerpics finished another complete game to move to 17-7 on the season. The Georgia pitcher allowed three runs on five hits while recording six strikeouts.
Mosley’s first home run of the day came early in the top of the first inning that put the Bulldogs ahead 2-0. Kearney followed up the two-run shot from Mosely with a solo home run to extend the score to 3-0.
Mosley and Kearney continued to produce offense for Georgia in the second inning after two one-run singles put the Bulldogs ahead 5-0.
Kerpics was dealing through the first two innings but lost her no-hitter when the Tigers got on the board with a single and a double to make the score 5-1.
Two innings later, Auburn shortened Georgia’s lead more by adding a solo home run of its own. The score was then 5-2.
The Bulldogs gained a run back on the Tigers after Mosley’s second home run of the day and her 16th on the season.
Georgia now has 96 home runs this season and is just four home runs away from breaking the 2010 single season record of 99.
Auburn attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh with another solo shot but Kerpics shut the door on the Tigers after striking out the next three batters. Georgia held on to take the game 6-3.
The Bulldogs will head back to Athens to conclude the 2022 season in the final series of the season against Ole Miss. Saturday will be Senior Day as Georgia will honor seniors Lacey Fincher, Mackenzie Puckett and Lauren Mathis.