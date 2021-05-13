Georgia softball fell to Kentucky 3-0 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The loss was the Bulldogs' seventh consecutive defeat and brings their record to 29-21 overall and 7-17 in the SEC.
Kentucky starting pitcher Autumn Humes pitched all seven innings and allowed three hits and had 10 strikeouts on the day while walking two Georgia hitters
Georgia’s pitching had a strong night as well. Graduate student Mary Wilson Avant proved to be consistent throughout the game, allowing three runs, nine hits and no base on balls. She had two strikeouts on the night as well.
The Bulldogs also had strong defense in the field as well. Sophomore Sydney Kuma made a diving catch at second base in the fourth inning to prevent a run from being scored.
Despite Georgia’s efforts, Kentucky still put up some big hits throughout the game to bring in runs. Two of these runs were due to freshman Erin Coffel of Kentucky. She had an RBI in the first inning to bring in a run and tagged up to score after an infield sacrifice fly in the fourth.
This was topped off by sophomore Miranda Stoddard hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning to bring the score to 3-0.
Georgia's offense could not get a runner on base following Kentucky's home run. Kentucky retired six consecutive Georgia hitters to keep the Bulldogs offense scoreless through the game.
The loss knocks Georgia out of the SEC tournament and the Bulldogs will look to rebound at the start of NCAA Regionals on May 20.