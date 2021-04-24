Georgia softball lost to Tennessee 9-3 in the second game of their weekend series on Saturday to take the series in Knoxville.
Georgia’s pitching struggled heavily in its second meeting with the Lady Volunteers. The Bulldogs’ first two pitchers, freshman Britton Rogers and graduate student Alley Cutting, let in a combined nine runs and eight total hits.
Early on, both teams were able to haul in runs, including solo home runs on both sides. This combined with some RBIs allowed Tennessee to be up 4-2 coming out of the third inning.
The turning point in the game came in the fourth inning, when Tennessee managed to garner five runs, including senior Ivy Davis’ grand slam to make the score 9-2.
Following this, Georgia was not able to keep up or get any sort of offense going. Nearly every hit was directly to infielders or pop flys for Tennessee for outs.
Also contributing to Georgia’s lack of offense was Tennessee’s pitching. The Volunteers only allowed a total of 5 hits on the day.
Georgia’s third pitching change seemed to be effective, however. When senior Lauren Mathis took the mound, she didn’t allow any hits, runs or base on balls and put up two strikeouts.
Despite the Bulldogs’ efforts, they were only able to put up one run following Tennessee’s big fourth inning.
The loss moves Georgia’s record to 28-14 overall and 6-11 in the conference. Georgia will play its final game of the series against Tennessee Sunday at 2 p.m.