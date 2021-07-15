Tony Baldwin announced the final additions to his coaching staff after being named the head coach of the Georgia softball on June 26.
Baldwin added J.T. D’Amico, Chelsea Wilkinson and Alyssa DiCarlo to help out with defense, pitching and offense respectively. D’Amico will also lead the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.
"I'm excited to announce the completion of our staff by bringing on J.T., Chelsea and Alyssa," Baldwin said. "You win with people, and these three are high character individuals. They're builders and investors of people, and I'm excited for them to work with our student-athletes. I believe we've brought the best of the best to Athens on this coaching staff.
D’Amico joins the Bulldogs after spending the last 13 seasons with the Washington Huskies in the same position. He brings a wealth of championship experience including a national championship.
As a defensive coordinator D’Amico has produced five Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year awards, while he also put together multiple top recruiting classes as the Huskies recruiting coordinator.
"J.T. is widely known as one of the top defensive coaches in the country and has a great way of connecting with student-athletes. He will be a tremendous asset to our program,” Baldwin said. “He's a tireless worker and recruiter and builds relationships with coaches and future student-athletes across the country and within the state of Georgia.”
Long-time Georgia softball followers will recognize the coaching additions of Wilkinson and DiCarlo, as they both donned the red and black as players.
Wilkinson was an All-American and MVP of the SEC Tournament as a Bulldog in 2014. She comes back to Athens after having coached at NC State from 2019-2021.
"Words cannot express the excitement I have to be returning to Athens and wearing the G again," Wilkinson said. "Having played for Coach Tony, I know the incredible leader and person he is. I am so excited for the opportunity to join this incredible staff and program.”
DiCarlo played for Georgia from 2016-2019 and will join Baldwin’s coaching staff as a volunteer coach.
During her time at Georgia, DiCarlo was a two-time All-American and was a two-time USA Softball Player of the Year Finalist. She holds the program records for RBI, home runs, total bases and extra-base hits.
"I am so excited and thankful for this opportunity to start my coaching career at Georgia," DiCarlo said. "I look forward to being part of this program once again and continuing the rich tradition that is Georgia Softball."
Georgia softball’s new staff will now prepare for its first season together after the Bulldogs made it to the Women’s College World Series in the previous season.