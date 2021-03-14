No. 18 Georgia softball defeated North Dakota 4-0 on Sunday in the final game of the UGA Classic in Athens. Sunday was Georgia’s fourth win of the weekend, and the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 16 games, moving to 19-2 overall.
Senior Lauren Mathis started and shined in the circle for Georgia. Mathis began her strong afternoon by striking out seven of the first nine North Dakota batters and was perfect through three innings. She finished with four innings pitched, no earned runs and eight strikeouts.
“I was focusing and just staying connected with my team,” Mathis said. “They were helping me out by talking to me.”
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second inning when freshman Hayley Eaton drove in a runner from third with an RBI groundout. In the next at-bat, fellow freshman Payden Bordeau split the left-center field gap for a double that scored another run. Georgia held a 2-0 lead heading into the third.
The Bulldogs’ momentum continued in the third inning, as Lacey Fincher hit a single to advance Savana Sikes to third base. The next batter, Mackenzie Puckett, sent a sacrifice fly to center field that was deep enough to score Sikes.
Alley Cutting stepped into the circle for Georgia in the fifth inning and quickly retired the first three batters she faced. She was equally as impressive as the Bulldogs’ starter and racked five strikeouts through a three-inning save.
“They combined very well today,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer on today’s pitching performances. “Lauren was working all different quadrants, and so was Alley, so it was a really fun opportunity for them to split a game and both get some good, quality work in.”
Together, Mathis and Cutting struck out 13 batters and allowed only two base runners through seven innings.
Sydney Chambley added to her impressive first-year campaign in the sixth inning, launching a ball over the center field wall for a solo home run. Chambley’s six homers are the third most for the Bulldogs this year.
“Coach always tells us to let [the ball] come down that middle lane and just crank it wherever it’s going,” said Chambley. “That was just my mentality, as I’m looking middle, and I have a small adjustment to make.”
Four runs were all Bulldogs needed, as they cruised to another shut-out victory. Including today’s win, Georgia outscored their weekend opponents 20-3.
“I think [the team] has been gutsy,” said Harris-Champer. “They’re gritty. They scrap and fight and find a way with different people stepping up. I think that as we get into conference play and as we grow our synergy, then the more successful we will be.”
Georgia’s next contest is an away game against Kennesaw Stateset on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Last time these two teams met on Feb. 25, the Bulldogs beat the Owls 8-3.