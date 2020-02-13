The No. 16 Georgia softball team defeated Georgia State 10-1 Wednesday night at the Robert E. Heck Complex in Atlanta. The Bulldogs finished with three home runs and only needed six innings to secure their sixth-straight run-rule win this season.
Freshman Sara Mosley — who has already had an outstanding start to her season — had another strong game with three hits in four at-bats. She also had a team-leading three RBIs.
At the top of the first inning, Mosley and Sydney Kuma hit back-to-back doubles to take the early 2-0 lead.
Georgia scored once again in the third inning when Ciara Bryan hit a solo home run to right center to put the score at 3-0. Later, Kuma singled to score Tyler Armistead and move Mosley to third. Jordan Doggett followed with a single of her own to score Mosley and extend Georgia’s lead to 5-0.
Mary Wilson Avant pitched four innings without allowing Georgia State to score. She had seven strikeouts and only allowed one hit.
Doggett recorded her fourth career home run down the right field line to lengthen the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, Georgia State’s Caitlin Ray doubled to left field to bring in Sydney Stavro for the Panthers’ only run of the afternoon.
Savana Sikes had her first home run of the 2020 season to take the score to 8-1 at the top of the sixth inning. Later, Mosley recorded a hit to the left-center gap scoring both Lacey Fincher and Justice Milz to bring the matchup to the eventual final score of 10-1.
The Bulldogs will travel to Clearwater, Florida, this weekend to compete in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational. They will begin Friday at 12:00 p.m. against Kansas followed by Northwestern at 3 p.m.
