Much has been made of all the veterans on Georgia softball’s roster, but a significant amount of the Bulldogs’ production early in the season has come from its freshman class.
Sydney Kuma, Sara Mosley and Jaiden Fields have all proved their worth at the plate, combining for an average of .436 through 11 games. The three freshmen alone have more than a quarter of the team’s hits, with 28 on the season.
Head coach Lu Harris-Champer isn’t surprised by their performance.
“I knew they could hit,” Harris-Champer said. “They’ve been coming out and competing every day in practice and really doing a good job of fitting right in.”
Fit right in is exactly what they’ve done. In just her first four college at bats, Fields collected four hits, including an RBI double and a three-RBI triple. She isn’t interested in personal stats, though.
“It’s all about a team effort,” Fields said. “Doing things for the team, being selfless, doing whatever I can just to score runs.”
In the Bulldogs’ most recent competition against South Florida, Mosley was the first to record a hit against opposing pitcher Georgina Corrick and one of only three to do so the entire day. Mosley further established herself as one of Georgia’s toughest outs.
“[Mosley] doesn’t play like a freshman at all,” Fields said. “She’s just killing it out there, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Kuma is playing her part as well. Georgia had big shoes to fill coming into this season with the loss of superstar shortstop Alyssa DiCarlo. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Kuma has been a fine replacement, starting in all 11 of Georgia’s games and scoring 11 runs over that span.
Harris-Champer praised her freshmen for their early successes, noting that they aren’t intimidated by the collegiate stage.
“It’s exciting to see them just get out and play softball,” Harris-Champer said. “They didn’t make too much of it, just played the game the way they love to play the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.