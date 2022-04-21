Freshman Lyndi Rae Davis’ eighth inning two-run home run pulled Georgia to a 5-3 victory over the No. 1 team in the Big South Conference, USC Upstate, on Wednesday in Jack Turner Stadium.
“It’s just unreal,” Davis said after the game. “I don’t really know how to describe it. Obviously, I’m a freshman, so it’s just coming in here and competing every day. It’s something that doesn’t happen six months ago, but it’s just a process just working overtime. That’s not something that just happens. That’s something that’s been in the works now for six months now.”
After the win, Georgia advances to 36-9 on the season and 6-2 in the series against USC Upstate.
Junior Sara Mosley hit her 14th home run of the season, which gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game in the third inning 2-1, and drove in three of Georgia’s five runs. Mosley now leads the team in home runs (14) and RBI (43).
Mosley and senior Lacey Fincher both collected two hits, accounting for half of Georgia's eight hits.
Fifth year Mackenzie Puckett, who filled in for sophomore Hayley Eaton in the fifth inning, drove in a run off of a single from Mosley for the Bulldogs to tie the game 3-3.
Both teams didn’t add any more runs to the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh inning, sending the game into extra innings.
Davis’ high fly ball to center field, and second home run of the season, walked off the Spartans 5-3 in the eighth inning.
Sophomore Britton Rogers, who replaced sophomore Madison Kerpics in the mound in the fourth inning, earned the win for the Bulldogs and have five strikeouts.
“I thought we had enough people step up, and Britton [Rogers] threw a great game when she came in in relief,” head coach Tony Baldwin. “I thought our defense was outstanding. Ellie [Armistead] and Sara [Mosley] made some really great plays. I thought we got some really timely at bats. That’s what it takes to win games, and that’s what we did today.”
Georgia returned home this week after earning its fourth SEC series victory of the season over the weekend against Missouri.
Up next, Georgia will host LSU in a three-game series this weekend starting on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and concluding on Sunday at noon. The Bulldogs will then host Furman next Wednesday in the final midweek game of the season.