Sophomore Jayda Kearney singled through the right side of the diamond and drove in a run to seal the win for the No. 16 Georgia softball team in six innings against Ole Miss, 9-1, at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Friday.
“I just wanted to stay calm, keep doing what I was doing throughout the whole game, and just get the job done,” said Kearney. “I was just happy that we got to end the game early, go to go home early, and get ready for tomorrow.”
The win propelled Georgia to its 18th 40-win season in program history, improving its overall record to 40-13 on the season and 12-10 in SEC play.
Kearney hit the team’s 98th home run of the season in the fourth inning to put the team up 8-0. Georgia needs one more home run to tie the all-time record and two more to lead the record.
However, that wasn’t the only home run in the matchup for Georgia. The team's 97th home run came in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run home run from senior Savana Sikes directly after Kearney scored from a single off the bat of fifth year Mackenzie Puckett to take the lead 3-0.
The Bulldogs lead was widened to 5-0 in the bottom of the third with RBI base hits from senior Lacey Fincher and junior Jaiden Fields.
The Rebels' one run came in the top of the fifth after freshman Keila Kamoku singled down the third base line, driving in a run and avoiding a fifth inning sweep, 8-1.
Madison Kerpics started her 20th game this season and earned the win in the circle, allowing just one run and striking out seven.
“I’m just proud of them,” said head coach Tony Baldwin. “I thought we had some big hits- Savana Sikes’ home run was a big play. Jayda [Kearney] had the big home run; 4-for-4 from her today was outstanding. I thought our defense was solid and Madison [Kerpics] really controlled things in the circle. All in all, a good day, but it’s just one day and we got to go back out and try to do it again tomorrow.”
The Bulldogs had their final road SEC series of the season last weekend against Auburn where the team suffered their third SEC series loss. Auburn clinched the series after defeating the Bulldogs 4-3 on Saturday. Georgia rebounded in game three with five runs in the first two innings to conclude the weekend with a 6-3 win against the Tigers.